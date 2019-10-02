UBS Group AG Has $33.60 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 22,106.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.18% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $33,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 25.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 11.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Disposal Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

ADSW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 543,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.66. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.