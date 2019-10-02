UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 754,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $36,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,394,000 after acquiring an additional 301,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,551,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 351,556 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,438,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 83,599 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,336,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,216,000 after acquiring an additional 723,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,038,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,865,000 after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. 9,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,143. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.