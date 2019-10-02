UBS Group AG Buys 48,678 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,467,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $191,867.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

DRNA stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 28,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.22. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

