UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.37% of Comerica worth $40,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in Comerica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

CMA stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.07. 77,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,119. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $93.80.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

