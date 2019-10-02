UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Chart Industries worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,813,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 88,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Carey Chen bought 3,403 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $328,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTLS stock traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $59.54. 15,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,963. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.88 and a one year high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

