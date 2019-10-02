UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after buying an additional 62,617 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $874,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $874,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 688,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,991. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

