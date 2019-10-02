UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $19.17 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Rollins worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its stake in Rollins by 4.1% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 6.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 4.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

