UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.53 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,340 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 98.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 795.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 106.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.03. The stock had a trading volume of 112,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $95.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Argus raised their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

