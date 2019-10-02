UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,241 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $17,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immunomedics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after buying an additional 219,461 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Immunomedics by 168.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 309,988 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunomedics by 2,886.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 136,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 132,283 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Immunomedics by 22.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,804,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMMU shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of IMMU stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 966,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 9.93. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

