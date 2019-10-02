UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 108,205 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 223.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $15,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 38,168 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $4,203,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,666.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,145 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.55. 6,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.31. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 62.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

