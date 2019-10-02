Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given a $54.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $54.00 price objective on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.87.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,367,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,437,073. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

