U Network (UUU) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.90 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. U Network has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $111,116.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About U Network

UUU is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . U Network’s official website is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

