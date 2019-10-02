Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and RESAAS Services (NASDAQ:RSASF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 4.57% 18.67% 4.06% RESAAS Services -406.68% -227.56% -145.92%

Tucows has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -2.05, indicating that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tucows and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 1 0 0 2.00 RESAAS Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tucows and RESAAS Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $346.01 million 1.62 $17.14 million $1.59 33.08 RESAAS Services $480,000.00 18.00 -$4.51 million N/A N/A

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Tucows beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories. It also provides roaming service to international travelers under the Zipsim and Always Online Wireless names; fixed high-speed Internet access services to consumer and business customers; Internet hosting and network consulting services; and billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) through its Platypus billing software. This segment distributes its products and services through the Ting Website, as well as through third-party retail stores and online retailers. The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover names. Its value-added services include hosted email, which provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; and Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users. In addition, this segment sells retail domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses; and leases and sells a portfolio of domain names. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

