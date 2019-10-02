TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,386 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 480,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 434,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $262.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.32.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.61 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. On average, research analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

