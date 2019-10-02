Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.64

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and traded as low as $44.35. Truxton shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Truxton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $122.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

