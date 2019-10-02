TrustVerse Market Cap Tops $4.44 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $7,227.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038147 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.65 or 0.05361319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,649,090 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

