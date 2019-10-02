Truegame (TGAME) Market Cap Hits $336,061.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Truegame has a market cap of $336,061.00 and $36,694.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.01009722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

