TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Sells $15,798.12 in Stock

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $15,798.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TrueCar stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,626. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TrueCar Inc has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $356.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TrueCar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,138,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter worth $60,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TrueCar by 8.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

