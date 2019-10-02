Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.39 Million

Analysts expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to report $45.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.78 million to $46.13 million. Tristate Capital posted sales of $41.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year sales of $179.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.33 million to $180.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $204.65 million, with estimates ranging from $202.88 million to $207.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.29%.

TSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tristate Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $46,348.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Getz purchased 25,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $494,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,662 shares of company stock worth $1,216,163. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter worth $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 56,633.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. 90,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $622.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. Tristate Capital has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

