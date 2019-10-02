Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.88

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 1350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Tree Island Steel in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$52.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

