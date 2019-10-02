Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,260 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of United Technologies worth $66,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,049,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 276.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 383,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

Shares of UTX traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,677. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average is $131.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.