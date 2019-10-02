Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $89.84 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,892 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $89,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 137,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total value of $921,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $3,471,486. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura cut their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.65.

Adobe stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,382. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

