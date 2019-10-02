Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $49.14 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 911,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $49,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,798,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.92.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

