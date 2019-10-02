Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $150.98 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,758,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,460 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $150,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,099,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033,400. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.