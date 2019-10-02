Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 985 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $58,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in American Tower by 24.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in American Tower by 10.9% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.82. 1,188,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.06 and its 200-day moving average is $208.22. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

In other news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $12,170,537.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,697 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

