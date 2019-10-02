Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Stryker worth $44,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 300.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.91. 44,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,765. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,240,206. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

