Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.78

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.78 and traded as high as $31.10. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $265.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) by 232.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

