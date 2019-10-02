Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $431,000 in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,165,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,828,000 after buying an additional 859,264 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,743,000 after buying an additional 693,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,870,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,455,000 after buying an additional 441,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,597,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,622,000 after buying an additional 232,302 shares in the last quarter.

EWU stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. 915,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

