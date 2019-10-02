Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $431,000 in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,165,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,828,000 after buying an additional 859,264 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,743,000 after buying an additional 693,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,870,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,455,000 after buying an additional 441,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,597,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,622,000 after buying an additional 232,302 shares in the last quarter.

EWU stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. 915,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

See Also: What is range trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.