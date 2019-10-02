Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,766 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 31,383.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 523.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.41. The company had a trading volume of 128,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,092. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,000 shares of company stock worth $14,713,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

