Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 883.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,754,868,000 after buying an additional 204,230,720 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,090,000 after buying an additional 1,039,713 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 666,790 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $86,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,279,000 after buying an additional 567,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.63. 9,842,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,360,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

