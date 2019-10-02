Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,125 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,089. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.