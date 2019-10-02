Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,965 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,918,000 after purchasing an additional 142,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 428.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,697 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.14. 81,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.22. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $140.40 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

