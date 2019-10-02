Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,467 Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,245 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 587.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 63.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,116,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,341,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 754.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 646,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after purchasing an additional 571,015 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,780,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after purchasing an additional 448,332 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.51. 447,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,792. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.37. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

