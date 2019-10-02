Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 228.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 393,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 273,888 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 475,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.