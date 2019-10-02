Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases New Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.48. 54,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average is $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $132.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.