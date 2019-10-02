Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,753,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 9.0% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 132,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $273,969.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,162 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GKOS traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,071. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. Glaukos Corp has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.