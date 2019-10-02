Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,807,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 156,985 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $237,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,109,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $946,906,000 after buying an additional 582,768 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,403,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,486,000 after purchasing an additional 473,090 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,618,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,818,000 after purchasing an additional 376,085 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,000 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,907,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,828,000 after purchasing an additional 66,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 125,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

