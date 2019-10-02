Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 202,353 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202,353 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $56,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981,844 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332,319 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,430,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284,151. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

