Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,816,914 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,816,914 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of America worth $198,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 57.6% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,631,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,292,056. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

