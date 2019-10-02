Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,801 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $49,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $411.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,223. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $431.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.45 and its 200-day moving average is $386.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.