Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536,393 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $42,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,671,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,451,000 after buying an additional 714,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,798,000 after buying an additional 15,750,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,319,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,464,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,427,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,040,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.33. 8,223,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,090,549. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

