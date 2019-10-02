Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $47,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.80. 1,492,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.07. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $145.42 and a 1-year high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.