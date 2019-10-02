Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,170 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Procter & Gamble worth $320,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.86. 3,675,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.53. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

