TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $21,730.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029888 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00071739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001984 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00131042 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001405 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,269.10 or 0.99716096 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,506,540 coins and its circulating supply is 16,343,256 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Liquid, BiteBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.