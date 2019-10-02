Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.31, approximately 106,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 21,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective (down from C$3.25) on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.32.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titanium Transportation Group Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.