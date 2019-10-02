Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.0469 on Major Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Tierion has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Liqui and Gate.io. Tierion has a market capitalization of $20.11 million and approximately $831,953.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.01012649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023873 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090978 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

