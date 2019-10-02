The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of The Providence Service worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in The Providence Service by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 321,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Providence Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The Providence Service by 10.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRSC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.13. 1,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23. The Providence Service Co. has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $743.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other The Providence Service news, CFO Kevin M. Dotts acquired 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.80 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,939.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Carter Pate acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

PRSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

