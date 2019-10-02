The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,207,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,469,536. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

