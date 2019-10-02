TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.34% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on TFI International from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TFI International from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of TFII stock traded down C$1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 131,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,931. TFI International has a one year low of C$33.36 and a one year high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.83, for a total transaction of C$2,091,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,056,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$169,690,422.44. Insiders have acquired 965 shares of company stock worth $37,698 over the last three months.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

