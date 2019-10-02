Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $140.00 Price Target at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $140.00 price target by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 42.42% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a $225.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tesla from $394.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.29.

TSLA stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.13. 3,532,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,098,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $379.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.06) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total transaction of $36,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,942.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total value of $3,456,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,305,765.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

